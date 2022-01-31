Want to help the Easter Bunny throw surprise Easter egg hunts? Here’s how

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-One group is helping the Easter Bunny throw a surprise Easter egg hunt for families, but they need some help.

They’re bringing Easter egg hunts to people’s front lawns. But first, they need an enormous amount of candy and eggs. They also need help collecting a list of addresses of families with little ones who’d love a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Organizers say the more help they get, the better.

“I’m a Christian, and so Easter is so important to me, as a holiday to celebrate, and also as a community, Just for something for us to do together, just for the sake of doing good things, for no other reason but to make some kids happy.” Zachary Allman, Magistrate at Marshall County

Marshall County Magistrate Zach Allman is organizing the “Let’s Egg Marshall County” event.

He says they also need volunteers to help pass out the eggs the night before Easter, so the kids will wake up to a yard full of eggs. If you’d like to help, they’ll meet at the John Marshall High School parking lot the night before Easter. They’ll also have a spot there to drop off the eggs and candy.

