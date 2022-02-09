Water is restored to Cameron Ridge residents following storm system that moved through the Ohio Valley

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va.-(WTRF) First there was a fire in Glen Easton, then the power and water both went out for residents who receive water from the Marshall County Public Service District 4.

All of this unfolding as last Thursday’s storm system moved through the Ohio Valley.

Fast forward to now.

Officials at Public Service District 4 tell 7News that water was restored Wednesday night to residents along Cameron Ridge.

Residents there were the last residents to have their water restored followng the storm.

The compounding problem began with a garage fire on Carmichael Lane last Thursday night.

Firefighters used a portion of the remaining water supply.

Officials say the reason why it took a couple of days for residents to get their water back is because Public Service District 2 provides water to Public Service District 4 and Public Service District 2 didn’t have power or water at the time.

According to officials, about 600 families from Roberts Ridge to Bowman Ridge to the outskirts of Cameron were affected.

They say practically everyone who called them asking about their water restoration was patient, and officials say they really appreciated that.