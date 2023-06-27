MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Monday, WesBanco presented a check to the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce for $10,775 for their corporate sponsorship at the chamber for 2023.

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce and WesBanco have partnered up on numerous events in 2023, including Business & Health EXPO, Ladies Luncheon, Chamber Golf Scramble, State of Marshall County Breakfast, Chamber Annual Dinner, Putts & Pints in the Park, Business After Hours and Presenting Sponsor of The Marshall County Chamber Tree Gala.

Executive Director of The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Scott Reager said, “WesBanco has been a huge supporter and great partner for the chamber, we appreciate their collaboration and investment into our chamber.”