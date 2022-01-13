West Liberty professors invade local high school

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — John Marshall high schoolers were shocked Thursday morning to find all their teachers replaced by West Liberty University professors!

This is the fifth year West Liberty University has been swapping out teachers for one day at John Marshall High School.

Thirteen professors took over different classes.

While it gives JM students a glimpse into academics post college, it also helps professors hone in on their skills.

This is great experience. I am used to teaching college students. And, interacting with high school students, it’s definitely got a different feel to it. Michael Blackwell, Invader and Instructor of Accounting at West Liberty

Many of the West Liberty professors who came to teach Thursday are actually John Marshall graduates!

Actually, West Liberty Admissions says that JM is the largest feeder school for the University.

Students at West Liberty use similar equipment to what we use here. So, it’s a really good opportunity for them to see that. It’s also important for them, even if they don’t know what they want to go into yet, to see that West Liberty has those options for them. Carly Mcelhaney, Broadcast Technology Instructor at John Marhsall

While the academic invasion does indeed help West Liberty University with enrollment numbers, leaders from both schools say this is just a great way to encourage students to pursue college, no matter where they may go.