A fake Facebook profile is making its rounds, pretending to be a West Virginia city and offering residents a chance to register to win prizes.

The City of Moundsville made a Facebook post warning that a fake City of Moundsville Facebook page was discovered and reported.

The real City of Moundsville Facebook Page said they will not ask residents to click on links to register to win prizes.

7News also had the same issue happen to them with a fake profile pretending to be the 7News Facebook page offering a link to win prizes.