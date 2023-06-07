Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Commission on the Arts held a gathering Wednesday evening at the Grave Creek Mound and Archaeology Complex in Moundsville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Grave Creek is the first national historic landmark in the entire state.

Tonight’s event highlighted the importance of the arts across the Mountain State, and the progress that’s been made over the last several years.

On hand was Randall Reid-Smith, the curator for the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History, as well as local politicians and officials from the Ohio County and Marshall County School systems.