MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment.

According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him.

Braham claims he loaded the purchases on a dolly safely, and the walkway used to deliver the goods broke.

The report says Braham lost the ability to earn a living, and his wife has lost the value of consortium, services, society, and companionship of her husband.”

The restaurant claims Braham caused all the damages or someone else or something else caused the damages besides the restaurant.

The couple is seeing compensatory damages.