CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, recently presented the Marshall County Flag Football Association with a $3,000 grant to help them with purchasing new bleachers.

Reynolds, who first was elected to the Legislature in 2020, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.

“I’m proud to be able to help support the the youth of Marshall County,” Reynolds said new bleachers are needed. “We all know how important sports are to the community. I can remember playing flag football at the barn and I’m now 51. I will always look for ways to secure the resources for our kids.”

Reynolds is a Moundsville native who serves on several committees in the House of Delegates: Energy and Manufacturing, Government Organization, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security and Workforce Development.