A West Virginia delegate says he had political signs stolen from his truck.

Charlie Reynolds, a representative from Marshall County, said he was targeted and someone took magnets and metal stakes from his truck.

Reynolds said the person also tried to steal the campaign sign from his truck but could not get it out of the truck bed.

Reynolds also said that he does have a police report and will prosecute.

Reva Yost, who is running against Reynolds, took to Facebook and asked for the behavior to stop immediately.

‘Whether you have a personal or political vendetta against Mr. Reynolds, I assure you that this is not the way to solve it and I join him in saying that, should you be caught, charges be pressed against you. If anyone has any information about this, I urge you to contact the authorities immediately’, Yost said.

Anyone with information can contact their local police department.