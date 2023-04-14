MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –7News first reported that Marshall County fire chief, Garson Taylor, was arrested April 10 after a standoff with police.

He was originally charged with domestic battery, fleeing in a vehicle, and obstruction of an officer, all misdemeanors.

Taylor is now facing three more felony charges, according to Marshall County Prosecutor Joe Canestraro.

He is facing felony charges of: strangulation, wanton endangerment, and the use of body armor while committing a felony, which is illegal in West Virginia.

Constraro tells 7News that Taylor has not yet been served with the felony charges, but will soon be.

According to Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell, Taylor’s wife was found with a bloody face and choke marks on her neck.

Police say while officers were investigating, Taylor reportedly drove by, refused to stop at the officer’s command, and led them on a chase “several laps around the city.”

When he went to the 4th Street pull-off, officers say they blocked him in.

Police say Taylor held a pistol to his own head and negotiations lasted about an hour until one officer was able to quickly force the driver’s side door of his Dodge Ram truck open and pull him out.

Chief Longwell said Taylor was wearing a Kevlar vest and Kevlar helmet, and he had “several AR rifles and 800 rounds of ammunition” with him.

Police say the standoff lasted over 60 minutes.

Stay tuned to 7News for further updates on the case.