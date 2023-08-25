West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was expected to be in Marshall County for a couple of events on Friday but that has been postponed.

The reason for the postponement was not given and the rescheduled date has not been announced.

Governor Justice was expected to be in Moundsville for a bill signing and grant presentation.

The Governor was expected to be at the West Virginia Division of Highways District Six Headquarters to sign Senate Bill 1027, which provides $150 million to WVDOT for use in continuing to improve primary and secondary roads and also at Grave Creek Mound Historic Site to present grants to arts organizations in Moundsville and the surrounding areas.