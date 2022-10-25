West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday.

The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2.

Gov. Justice will be at the Marshall County Courthouse.

The Governor will then head to the Brooke County Commission on Aging to discuss Amendment 2 at 2:00 p.m.