What do the hospital staff do when the road conditions are this bad?

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — We oftentimes forget healthcare workers are normal people that drive to work just like the rest of us. So, when winter weather hits, the hospital tries to make it as stress-free as possible.

We offer them some rooms here. We have some available areas where we can put some staff in for the night. We also did the Sleep Inn in Moundsville. Which, they were great. Shout out to them for the last snowstorm because we had about 40 staff down there. Margaret Denny, Director of Nursing at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Reynolds picks up that tab and even throws in bagged lunches.

Denny also takes on the nametag ‘incident commander’ during winter weather, paving a way for as many employees to safely make it to Reynolds.

“We need every employee at this hospital to get the job done for our patients,” said the Incident Commander.

A power outage is not an option for the hospital which has backup generators.

But when it comes to outside hospital grounds, ambulance drivers must be selective on the calls they respond to on icy roads. They must drive slower, which is why…

If it’s that much ice that we get, don’t take any changes. If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out. Because we see a fair share of injuries where people slip on ice and hit their head. Which could be life-threatening. Margaret Denny, Director of Nursing at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Stick with our 7NEWS Storm Tracker team as we all-weather this winter storm together.