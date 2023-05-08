An employee at the Moundsville Kroger, in Marshall County West Virginia is the longest-serving associate in the entire Kroger franchise history.

Mary Tennant, a price integrity clerk at the store, reached the milestone of 65 years of service with The Kroger Co. in October of 2022.

The first Kroger grocery store opened in 1883, which means that Tennant has worked at Kroger for nearly half of the company’s 140-year history.

Tennant recently celebrated her 85th birthday, highlighting another milestone in her life. “I started off in the meat department in 1957. I was the baby of the crowd then, believe it or not. That team was a family, and that’s the way that Kroger has always been – it’s like family.” Tennant’s advice for a long life and career is simple, “Keep moving or time will catch up with you.” Kroger says Tennant doesn’t have plans to slow down any time soon.

The Moundsville store is planning a celebration of Mary Tennant to take place on Thursday, May 11 at Noon.

Members of the community are welcome to join the store team in wishing a Kroger legend a happy birthday and thanking her for her 65 years of serving Moundsville customers.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Monday, May 8, 2023.)