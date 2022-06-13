The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a subject who broke into a Marshall County bar and stole money from the establishment.

Troopers say someone broke into The Ranch Bar located at 5499 Big Wheeling Creek in Marshall County.

The suspect allegedly stole a little over $1500 in cash, 4 zippered bank bags, and rolls of quarters.

The incident happened on May 30, 2022 sometime between 2:20 AM- and 3:30 am.

Those with information can contact the state police at (304) 843-4100.