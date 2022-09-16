Looking to get your first or maybe your next tattoo? A shop in Moundsville, West Virginia might be the place for you.

Devil Dog Tattoos is hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Marshall County Animal Shelter on October 8.

Tattoos will be $60, and you will need to select from the flash created by the shop to ensure the artists can do as many tattoos as possible.

The event will be first come, and you must pay in cash and have a valid photo ID.

Devil Dog Tattoos says you don’t need to get a tattoo to participate, they will have a donations bucket on scene.

The shop will also sell raffle tickets at $5 a piece for your chance to win this Pit Bull lover tattoo valued over $400.

For more information, head on over to the shop’s Facebook page.