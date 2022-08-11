WEST VIRGINIA- Deputies in Marshall County are looking for a missing teen.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith.

Jamel is/has:

Bi-racial

5’5

155 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Jamel was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, no shirt, black Nike shoes, and carrying a blue basketball and a plastic bag containing misc. clothes.

Deputies say he was last seen in the Sand Hill Rd area of Marshall County. They also say he is from the Triadelphia area of Ohio County and is known to frequent that area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamel is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 304-843-1500, when prompted dial “0” to speak with a dispatcher.