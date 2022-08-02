The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed.

The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off in Dallas, WV. The exact location for touchdown was determined to be just west of the end of Sparrow Lane, off of Dallas Pike Road where a barn was completely destroyed. A camper was also overturned and destroyed on the property.

The tornado then traveled to the east, knocking down both hardwood and softwoods trees off of Dallas Pike Road. A 160 year old barn had its roof tore off, which was located off of Rock Valley Farm Road.

A church parsonage also reported major roof damage off of Dallas Pike Road.