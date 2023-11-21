MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — About two dozen professionals helped to get the conversation started at this year’s Central Elementary Career Fair.

Each kid carried a bag filling it with a promotional item from each table they toured Thursday morning while at the same time learning about a wide variety of careers.

A few hundred students floated around, asking professionals questions like, “What does a typical workday look like?” and “What do you like best about your job?”

Local bankers, firefighters, sheriffs deputies and even a Moundsville councilwoman were on hand at the annual event to talk to the third, fourth and fifth graders.

It was certainly evident how eager students were to talk to the career professionals about what they want to be when they grow up.