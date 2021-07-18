What you need to know to sign your special needs kid up for soccer

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- One program is extending access to give special needs kids a shot at soccer.

TopSoccer will be up and running in no time, the newest addition to the Marshall County Soccer Club.

It’s a soccer program open to all special needs kids. That even includes children in wheelchairs. The only other requirement is that they’re at least 5 years old and no older than 15.

Marshall County Soccer Club president Brian Yoho can’t wait to kick off the program and believes the kids will enjoy it too!

“Those families that think their kids may or may not be able to be on the sports field, this is an incredible opportunity for that to happen. It’s just come and bring your kiddo for a fun, enjoyable 6 weeks of soccer.” Brian Yoho, president of the Marshall County Soccer Club

To register your kid, just go to WV-Marshalltops.affinitysoccer.com and sign up. Yoho says there is a $40 registration fee. But gear like uniforms and soccer balls are all included.

The deadline to register is July 30, and the program kicks off the weekend after Labor Day.

Again, this is only for special needs kids.