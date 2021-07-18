Vet Voices

What you need to know to sign your special needs kid up for soccer

Marshall County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- One program is extending access to give special needs kids a shot at soccer.

TopSoccer will be up and running in no time, the newest addition to the Marshall County Soccer Club.

It’s a soccer program open to all special needs kids. That even includes children in wheelchairs. The only other requirement is that they’re at least 5 years old and no older than 15.

Marshall County Soccer Club president Brian Yoho can’t wait to kick off the program and believes the kids will enjoy it too!

“Those families that think their kids may or may not be able to be on the sports field, this is an incredible opportunity for that to happen. It’s just come and bring your kiddo for a fun, enjoyable 6 weeks of soccer.”

Brian Yoho, president of the Marshall County Soccer Club

To register your kid, just go to WV-Marshalltops.affinitysoccer.com and sign up. Yoho says there is a $40 registration fee. But gear like uniforms and soccer balls are all included. 

The deadline to register is July 30, and the program kicks off the weekend after Labor Day.

Again, this is only for special needs kids. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter