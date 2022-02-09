Wheeling man found guilty of abduction and malicious assault

Marshall County
Mitchell Arbogast, of Wheeling was found guilty today, February 9, of abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault.

He was not found guilty of attempted murder.

The prosecution claimed his ex-girlfriend suffered a fractured skull, a broken wrist and was strangled during an alleged incident in July. Mitchell Arbogast denied he did any of the crimes he was being accused of.

He was found guilty on counts 4-abduction with intent to defile, count 5-malicious assault, 7-domestic battery, and 9 bond violations.

