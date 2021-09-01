Wheeling Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Abuse Of A 16 Year Old Girl In Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announces that Cortez Kamari Brown, 28 of Wheeling, Ohio County, West Virginia, entered pleas of guilty to a two (2) count Information charging Sexual Abuse in the First Degree involving an incident on January 11, 2021, with a 16-year-old female at Stacey’s Crossing Apartments in Wheeling, Marshall County, West Virginia.

Brown was sentenced to not less than one (1) nor more than five (5) years on both counts of Sexual Abuse. Said sentences shall run consecutive for a total sentence of not less than two (2) nor more than ten (10) years in the custody of the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

Upon being released on parole by the WV Parole Board, Brown will be under extended supervision with probation as a sex offender for a period of twenty (20) years and is required to register as a Sex Offender for the remainder of his life.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Andrea Poling prosecuted the case for the State of West Virginia. The investigation was conducted by the Wheeling Police Department.

Prosecutor Canestraro would like to thank Ms. Poling and the Wheeling Police Department for their hard work in investigating and prosecuting the case.