Wildcat Wally steals Punxsutawney Phil’s thunder at Washington Lands Elementary

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – Now just in case you’re looking for a second opinion on Punxsutawney Phil’s late winter prediction…Marshall County Schools had their own Groundhog Day forecast.

The animal they recruited may have been less inclined to burrow down for the winter, but was no less furry and whiskered.

A kitten temporarily named Wildcat Wally after the school’s mascot, was provided by the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

After emerging from his colorful box, he whispered in the ear of physical education Mark Grimm his shadowy prediction.

As his proclamation was read, it got the cold shoulder from much of the Washington Lands student body.

I’m not happy about that. I would much rather have spring ’cause I hate this cold and the snow. Lily Wells, 5th grader

Afterwards students danced to some polka music to hearken back to Groundhog Day’s Pennsylvania Dutch roots.

The school covered the adoption fee for a dog and a cat at the shelter as a thank you for the kitten’s appearance.

And if you’re wondering why Wildcat Wally waited until the afternoon rather than appear at dawn like Phil…that was because of a claws in his contract.