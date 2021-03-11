Wings, Beer, Sports: You Can Now Make Sports Bets At Buffalo Wild Wings In West Virginia

Marshall County

100194417_1548633790694-846652698

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

BetMGM will offer special sports betting products to customers who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in six states starting Thursday in what the companies say is a first-of-its-kind niche in customized sports betting.

The casino company is launching a new feature of its app in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia.

It uses geolocation technology to target people who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and offers them betting products not available to other customers.

David Schwartz, a gambling historian in Nevada, says similar deals could follow with other companies if this arrangement succeeds.

