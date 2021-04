Countdown To The Draft

McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF)- McMechen police have released the name and details of a crash that killed one person on Friday April 16.

McMechen Police say Heidi A. Charlton of McMechen was killed after her SUV was struck by pick up truck.

Police say Charlton was sitting stationary at the red light on Route 2.

Neither occupant of the vehicles appear to have been wearing their seat belt, police say.

McMechen police are still investigating the crash.