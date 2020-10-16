Woman in Benwood baby death sentenced to prison

Benwood, W.Va. (WTRF)- A woman was sentenced to prison after she plead to one count of child neglect resulting in death.

Kace Shmigal was sentenced to 3 to 15 years in prison.

Police reports show Shmigal told investigators she was napping with the baby and she may have “accidentally” struck the child.

The prosecutor’s office told 7News that Shmigal was using drugs in Benwood with her 3-month-old infant present.

They also said Shmigal passed out on the bed on top of the infant and the child suffocated and went into a coma and later died.

The incident took place on July 11 at a home on Ashland street in Benwood.