MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cortnie Clark appeared before a judge in Marshall County Magistrate Court on Monday.

Clark pleaded no contest to charges of operating a house of ill fame.

She was sentenced to six months in jail with credit for six months served and a $100 fine.

One of the alleged people involved in Clark’s case was West Virginia State Senator Mike Maroney. He was charged with soliciting a prostitute. A special prosecutor is now investigating that case. Stay with 7News for updates.