Victory Championship Wrestling returns to Bishop Donahue High School in McMechen on Sunday, July 17th as VCW presents Give Me Victory or Give Me Death

Tickets are $20 Front Row, $15 Ringside, $10 Bleachers, and $5 Kids Tickets (for 12 and under)

The event will feature:

Main Event: Impact Wrestling Superstar Mad Man Fulton vs. Super Oprah

Qualifying Match for the VCW Heavyweight Championship: Beastman vs . Cowpoke Paul

The return of the Rad Boyz

And much, much more! You can purchase tickets at the door or online at their website: victorychampionshipwrestling.com