Victory Championship Wrestling returns to Bishop Donahue High School in McMechen on Sunday, July 17th as VCW presents Give Me Victory or Give Me Death
Tickets are $20 Front Row, $15 Ringside, $10 Bleachers, and $5 Kids Tickets (for 12 and under)
The event will feature:
Main Event: Impact Wrestling Superstar Mad Man Fulton vs. Super Oprah
Qualifying Match for the VCW Heavyweight Championship: Beastman vs . Cowpoke Paul
The return of the Rad Boyz
And much, much more! You can purchase tickets at the door or online at their website: victorychampionshipwrestling.com