MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area Mountaineer fans had the opportunity meet the author of of an inspirational book that tells the story of an amazing era of WVU football.



Frank Fear held a book signing event at the Marshall County CO-OP in Moundsville Thursday. It was part of the CO-OP’s annual stockholders’ meeting.



Fear’s latest book, ” Band of Brothers, Then and Now,” tells the story of the triumphs of Mountaineer football teams from years 1966 to 1970.



It’s an inspirational story of leadership and integrity under coaches Jim Carlen and Bobby Bowden.