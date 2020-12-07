WV Air National Guard assists Marshall County with temporary morgue

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Thomas D. Hart, Director of Marshall County Emergency Management released a statement on the county’s request for a refrigerated truck for bodies that West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) mentioned in his briefing today.

Marshall County’s last COVID-19 update showed a total of 1325 confirmed cases and 198 probable cases, 462 of which are in isolation at home, 13 hospitalized, 33 associated deaths and 1015 whom have been released from isolation.

Hart’s statement reads as follows:

“The West Virginia Air National Guard is assisting the Marshall County Medical Examiner with a temporary morgue over the next several days.



On Saturday evening, the Marshall County Medical Examiner had requested assistance from Marshall County Emergency Management with a temporary repository due to the overall number of deaths in the area. Emergency Management submitted the request to the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management and was approved Saturday night. The equipment arrived from

Charleston Sunday afternoon in Moundsville.



There had been nine deaths that had occurred from residents from both Marshall and Ohio Counties and at the time of the request five were COVID related. All of the deaths were being handled by the same funeral company, however due to the number of deaths, the Medical Examiner did not have the appropriate repositories between the funeral companies and medical facilities therefore, requesting temporary facilities. In many cases, a funeral company may have several locations to conduct services however, only one location to conduct preparations or the repository capacity.

Due to COVID, a traditional funeral may be delayed due to family members that are either positive or under quarantine, delaying those funerals for as much as two weeks. The funeral companies and

Medical Examiner is handling the situation with the utmost professionalism and

compassion.”

