CHAR:ESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Delegate Charlie Reynolds (R-Marshall) gave four citations for the West Virginia History Bowl winners at the archives in history reception in Moundsville Thursday evening.

The History Bowl is a quiz competition between 8th grade students throughout West Virginia that covers a wide array of questions pertaining to the state’s history.

Allison McGraw, Ella Finley, Zoe Zervos and S. Naome received citations.

“I’m proud of these four young ladies. Marshall County is full of a lot of great students and if they work hard, good things will happen, and I will acknowledge that “ Reynolds said.