WV Route 2 near Westlake Chemical in Marshall County closed indefinitely, says sheriff

Fire dept. official says there was a vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Sheriff advised that Route 2 near Westlake Chemical by Proctor is now closed.

An official from Washington Lands Fire Department said Route 2 is closed from the Proctor Post Office to where the 4-lane begins. The official also said the road will be closed for at least several hours. The official said there is a vehicle crash.

Vehicles are advised to avoid this area until further notice.

There is no time set for reopening.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.