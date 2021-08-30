WV Route 2 near Westlake Chemical in Marshall County closed indefinitely, says sheriff

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Sheriff advised that Route 2 near Westlake Chemical by Proctor is now closed.

An official from Washington Lands Fire Department said Route 2 is closed from the Proctor Post Office to where the 4-lane begins. The official also said the road will be closed for at least several hours. The official said there is a vehicle crash.

Vehicles are advised to avoid this area until further notice.

There is no time set for reopening.

Details are limited at this time.

