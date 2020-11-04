WV sees huge increase of voters

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- This Presidential showed a record number of voters both in the country and right here at home in the Mountain State.

Yesterday’s General election showed a huge increase of voters in some local counties.

Brooke, Hancock, Ohio and Marshall all witnessed an increase in voters since the June Primary.

Brooke and Hancock experienced a pretty major jump from around 33 percent of voters in June to Over 55 percent in yesterdays election.

Ohio and Marshall also had over a 20 percent increase since last Primary election.

Historically, West Virginia as a state is typically low, according to Marshall County Clerk Jan Pest.

West Virginia went from 47.93 percent of voters in the 2018 General Election to 62.49% in the General Election on Tuesday.