https://www.wtrf.com/news/your-local-election-hq/

WV sees huge increase of voters

Marshall County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- This Presidential showed a record number of voters both in the country and right here at home in the Mountain State.

Yesterday’s General election showed a huge increase of voters in some local counties.

Brooke, Hancock, Ohio and Marshall all witnessed an increase in voters since the June Primary.

Brooke and Hancock experienced a pretty major jump from around 33 percent of voters in June to Over 55 percent in yesterdays election.

Ohio and Marshall also had over a 20 percent increase since last Primary election.

Historically, West Virginia as a state is typically low, according to Marshall County Clerk Jan Pest.

West Virginia went from 47.93 percent of voters in the 2018 General Election to 62.49% in the General Election on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter