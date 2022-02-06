WVNCC partners with county EMS for new course

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new partnership in the Ohio Valley is training future first responders.

Marshall County Commission granted its approval for the joint effort with West Virginia Northern Community College.

The college is beginning its own accredited EMT and paramedic course. So, Marshall County has agreed to let these students complete the ride-along portion of their training with the county’s EMS crews.

Part of the certification of paramedics and EMTs is that they ride along with the paramedics and EMT crews. They can observe what they’ll be required to do in a real-life situation. So, it’s a true partnership between the college and the Marshall County Commission. John Gruzinskas, President, Marshall County Commission

Commission said Marshall County’s EMS crews are constantly busy with a high volume of calls. This partnership with WVNCC means there will be promising candidates to make sure crews are fully staffed in the future.