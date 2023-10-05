MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce welcomed community members to their Annual Dinner to recognize all of the work they have done throughout the last year and honor an individual and business in the county that go above and beyond.

Guest speaker Wren Baker, WVU’s 13th director of athletics, was in attendance for the first time in Marshall County to talk about his background and experience at West Virginia University.

He says he loves how much WVU athletics means to people in the Mountain State, and he loves getting the chance to meet residents from all over.

”It’s a big deal for us to have Wren here. It’s his first time up in the Northern Panhandle, so it’s nice to have him as a guest speaker talking about WVU athletics and why he came to WVU.” Scott Reager – Executive Director, Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

”I think everybody can see, no matter what their job is or their role as a parent or a student or a teacher or whatever their role is, you can see in a small snapshot in sports, you can see what it takes to be able to adjust to feedback, to mistakes, to constructive criticism. And so I think people just love connecting with sports in that way because in the course of one game, you get to see the ups and downs that we all have in life and it kind of represents that and gives you a chance to realize maybe you go to different churches, you go to different schools, but when you go to that game, you’re rooting for the Mountaineers. And that’s something that’s really special and unique in the state.” Wren Baker – WVU Athletic Director

Baker reiterates that there is something special about the Mountaineers, and he thinks West Virginians can identify with them because they are tough, gritty, and resilient and they keep finding a way to win.