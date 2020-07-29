WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital announces grand opening for In-Patient Behavioral Medicine Unit

Glen Dale, W.Va (WTRF)- W-V-U Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale will finally open the doors to the brand new in-patient behavioral medicine unit on Thursday July 30.

The Valley hasn’t had an in-patient since last fall after the closing of O-V-M-C.

Reynolds Memorial Hospital held a grand opening today announcing the 24-bed facility will officially open it’s doors tomorrow.

The behavioral unit is for patients suffering from mental health issues too serious for out-patient.

President and CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Doctor David Hess, emphasizes the importance of the facility impacts everyone in the Ohio Valley.

These are things that touch everybody. Whether it’s yourself, your family or a friend. We all need those at some point or know someone that needs them. So to have the access for patients in the valley that are used to having access, it means everything. Dr. David Hess | President & CEO, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Reynolds Memorial Hospital also announced the expansion of the Emergency Department, adding nine more beds, with state of the art equipment, in the Emergency Room.