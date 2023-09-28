MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

It was a bittersweet gathering at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital Thursday.



People turned out to remember the late Betty Weekly, a hospital auxiliary member and volunteer who logged more than 21,000 at the hospital.



Betty began volunteering in the 1970s, and could be seen working at the front desk, in the gift shop and many other areas of the hospital.



Everyone from hospital administrators to co-workers to loved ones turned out to honor her.

“Betty was the first smiling face that many of our patients saw when they first walked through the door. She volunteered over 20,000 hours in a volunteering career that spanned three decades and so we’re just here to celebrate her memory.” Tony Martinelli, Chief Operating Officer, WVU Medicine

“Betty was a wonderful volunteer. She was here all the time. Every time I was here, it seemed like she would be here. I believe she was probably in her 90s when she ended volunteering.” Mickey Massey, Volunteer

“She started in 1979 and ended her career as a volunteer here, I believe, in approximately 2019. And then she passed away a year or so later.” John Dorsey, Auxiliary President & Treasurer

Betty’s daughters Jane and June and her granddaughter Jen all gathered at the hospital Thursday

.

A plaque in her honor will be placed above the gift shop.



Friends and family described her as sweet, quiet and a dedicated worker. One person said, “If the hospital doors were open, Betty was here.”