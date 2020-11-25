WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital prepares for future COVID vaccine during spike

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- As COVID numbers spike, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is at about 50% of bed capacity.

President and CEO of Reynolds Dr. David Hess says there is more space to take on more COVID patients if need be and says there is tactics to create more beds if needed.

Governor Jim Justice announced today West Virginia may see a vaccine come mid-December.

Dr. Hess says as a system, Reynolds Memorial Hospital got ahead of the game and has been preparing for weeks to receive the vaccine.

Two deep freezers recently passed inspection by the National Guard in preparation for the vaccine.

Dr. Hess says once the vaccine is received, the frontline healthcare workers will be a top priority.