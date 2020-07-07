WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital says addiction recovery is “more improtant than ever” during pandemic

GLEN DALE, W. Va. (WTRF)- As uncertainty continues, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is seeing a lot of reports of an “over indulgence of alcohol and drugs.”

Throughout the pandemic, Reynold’s medical withdrawal management “BreakThru” remained open and even more important than ever.

With recovery classes moving to online, some people can feel a loss of connection without personal contact with others.

WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital encourages anyone to contact “BreakThru” who is feeling a loss of connection, going through withdrawal symptoms or just looking for somewhere to turn.

Say you don’t meet criteria, we’re still going to talk to you and give you referrals and ideas of what you can do for yourself. For people in recovery, this is a time to step it up. I know it’s like ‘I’m safe, I’m at home’ but it’s definitely a time to take it more seriously than you would normally. Martha Polinsky | Care coordinator, BreakThru at WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital

If you are someone who needs recovery help, especially during times quarantine, you are encouraged to call 304-221-4528