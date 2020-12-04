WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital updates visitor policy

Glen Dale, W.Va (WTRF)- WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale has updated its visitor policy in an effort to keep all patients as safe as possible.

As of December 3, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital will go to a no visitor policy for the Emergency Department.

On December 4 WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital will go to a no visitor policy for all inpatient units, outpatient testing, and doctor’s office visits.

Outpatient surgery will allow one visitor in the OR waiting room only.

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital says exceptions will be made for end of life, patients with disabilities, pediatrics, and laboring patients. They will be allowed 1 visitor.