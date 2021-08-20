WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital to reinstate strict visitation policy in response to COVID-19 uptick

WHEELING, W.Va – Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital will reinstate strict visitation policies to reduce the risk of spreading the highly

infectious COVID-19 virus to both inpatients and external customers.

“With the current resurgence of COVID in our communities, the need to restrict visitation to our hospital is apparent,” said Douglass Harrison, president, and CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. “We strongly

encourage everyone to get the vaccine and aid in stopping the spread of this virus.”



The revision in the current visitation guidelines are as follows:



Adult Inpatient

Visitation Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

One (1) approved adult primary caretaker/visitor per patient per day during

designated visitation times.

One (1) approved visitor for 60 minutes at time of admission and discharge

if not within designated visiting hours.



Emergency Department

One (1) approved adult primary caretaker/visitor (over age of 18) with each

adult patient arrival to ED.



Critical Care Unit

During the time frame when both COVID positive and non-COVID patients are residing in the same Critical Care Unit the visitation will be as follows:

One (1) approved adult primary caretaker/visitor per patient (per day) on

admission and every 5 days for a period of one hour.



Specific to the Critical Care- End of Life Care

Visitation will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and approved through Nursing Administration or

Administrator on Call.

Consultation with the Infection Control Department/Practitioner may be sought as needed.

“Patients and staff safety are always our top priority,” explained David Hess, MD, president, and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Hess continued saying, “To ensure that all patients and staff are completely protected, we have to take this necessary step due to the significant rise in COVID cases in our area. Our employees are our most

valuable assets and with the staffing shortage seen nationwide, we must make tough choices like this change in our visitation policy, to continue to ensure the safety of our staff that have tirelessly

and compassionately cared for our community during this pandemic.”



Visitation policies will be updated on our WVU Medicine websites at wvumedicine.org/reynolds-memorial and wvumedicine.org/wheeling