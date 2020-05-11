WVU Reynolds celebrate ‘Nurses Week’ by giving back to community

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Nurses from WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital delivered four truckloads of items to two places—the Feeding Body & Soul Community Kitchen and the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

Margaret Denny, Director of Nursing, said life during the pandemic has been stressful for the nurses, wondering whether they would get COVID-19 and whether they would take it home to their families.

But she said the community has been amazingly generous, bringing them pizza, cookies, cakes, chicken wings, and macaroni and cheese.

And she said the nurses appreciated the generosity and recognition so much, they decided to give back to two organizations—one for people and one for animals.

They collected items and monetary donations among their own ranks, went shopping and filled four trucks with everything from pet food to canned goods to cleaning supplies, and delivered to the two organizations on Monday.

“Our shelves are getting bare,” noted Sandye Yoho, Director of the Feeding Body & Soul Community Kitchen. “We feed an average of 185 people a day. These nurses make this world a better place.”