Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WVU Reynolds celebrate ‘Nurses Week’ by giving back to community

Marshall County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Nurses from WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital delivered four truckloads of items to two places—the Feeding Body & Soul Community Kitchen and the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

Margaret Denny, Director of Nursing, said life during the pandemic has been stressful for the nurses, wondering whether they would get COVID-19 and whether they would take it home to their families.

But she said the community has been amazingly generous, bringing them pizza, cookies, cakes, chicken wings, and macaroni and cheese.

And she said the nurses appreciated the generosity and recognition so much, they decided to give back to two organizations—one for people and one for animals.

They collected items and monetary donations among their own ranks, went shopping and filled four trucks with everything from pet food to canned goods to cleaning supplies, and delivered to the two organizations on Monday.

“Our shelves are getting bare,” noted Sandye Yoho, Director of the Feeding Body & Soul Community Kitchen. “We feed an average of 185 people a day. These nurses make this world a better place.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter