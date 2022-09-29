GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Former “CBS Evening News” and “Today” anchor Katie Couric finished radiation treatments this week.

On Wednesday, Couric revealed on her Instagram post she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in June.

She then underwent surgery and radiation following that diagnosis.

The tv journalist is hoping to shed the light on the importance of routine breast screenings.

Couric, who missed her routine breast exam during COVID, is now using her story to talk about breast cancer ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

WVU Medicine Reynolds Hospital Lead Mammography Technologist Jackie Johnston believes Couric’s diagnosis should show that breast cancer is a disease that does not discriminate.

When you hear of somebody that is in the news more often people can relate to it and think wow it can’t happen to anybody and that’s why it’s just vital that patients come in for a yearly mammogram. Jackie Johnston, WVU Reynolds Lead Mammography Technologist

Couric is familiar with knowing how it feels when a loved one gets cancer.



She lost her husband, Jay Monahan, in 1998 from Stage 4 colon cancer at age 42 and her sister died from pancreatic cancer.

WVU Reynolds Memorial, WVU Wheeling Hospital and Saint Clairsville Health Center are offering mammograms for $99.00 starting October first for the whole month in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Johnston says women are encouraged to get a 3D imaging mammogram so radiologists can see more breast tissue for a more accurate screening.

You are encouraged to contact any one of those three hospitals to schedule an appointment.