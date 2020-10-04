WVU Reynolds to receive new medical equipment to improve women’s health

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – By now you know October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

If you’re a woman, you’ve been told the importance of regular mammograms.

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is about to receive a brand-new piece of equipment, to improve the way they care for women in the Ohio Valley. It’s a 3-D Mammography Ultrasound.

Jackie Johnston, who is the Lead Mammography Technologist, said this piece of equipment has become the standard of care and will allow them to give patients much more information about their breast tissue.

You could kinda compare it to having a CAT scan done, where they see you know anatomy throughout the body at various slices. So, that is the same concept with the 3-D.”) Jackie Johnston, Lead Mammography Technologist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The 3-D mammography ultrasound machine also gives the hospital the ability to do stereotactic breast biopsies.

Johnston added this helps make care more convenient for patients, because they won’t have to go elsewhere if a biopsy is necessary.

Things aren’t uh able to hide, so especially the 3-D breast imaging is really advantageous for the patients that do have dense breast. Jackie Johnston, Lead Mammography Technologist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Johnston also reminds women to get mammograms regularly because early detection is critical with breast cancer.

Women usually begin routine screenings at the age of 40. If there is family history of breast cancer, or women notice an abnormality on their breast, they should consult their doctor about getting a mammogram earlier.