Yard sales to resume in Moundsville

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City of Moundsville announced yard sales resume in the city.

The following guidelines are in place:

Only Single Family Yard Sales are permitted. No multi-family or neighborhood/group yard sales are permitted.

No more than 25 people are permitted at the yard sale at one time.

Practice and encourage social distancing.

Masks are recommended.

A permit from the City is required to hold a yard sale in the City limits of Moundsville

Permits can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, phone number 304-845-3394.