Yard sales to resume in Moundsville

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City of Moundsville announced yard sales resume in the city.
The following guidelines are in place:
- Only Single Family Yard Sales are permitted. No multi-family or neighborhood/group yard sales are permitted.
- No more than 25 people are permitted at the yard sale at one time.
- Practice and encourage social distancing.
- Masks are recommended.
A permit from the City is required to hold a yard sale in the City limits of Moundsville
Permits can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, phone number 304-845-3394.
