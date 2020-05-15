https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Yard sales to resume in Moundsville

Marshall County

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City of Moundsville announced yard sales resume in the city.

The following guidelines are in place:

  • Only Single Family Yard Sales are permitted.  No multi-family or neighborhood/group yard sales are permitted. 
  • No more than 25 people are permitted at the yard sale at one time.
  • Practice and encourage social distancing.
  • Masks are recommended.  

A permit from the City is required to hold a yard sale in the City limits of Moundsville 

Permits can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, phone number 304-845-3394.

