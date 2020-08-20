High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

2020 High School Football Preview: Martins Ferry Purple Riders

Martins Ferry High School
Posted: / Updated:

The Martins Ferry Purple riders have a great team comradery this season.

It’s great. They are working together. They are starting to step up to assume some leadership positions and I cannot say enough good things about them

Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach

At QB, the Riders have 6 foot 6 Logan Smith starting and Jack Weir as a solid backup hand.

Some other key players include seniors Noah Duck, Cole Stary at wide receiver, Chase Goth at running back.

Trevor Hanson at running back is someone to watch out for along with Evan Carpenter at fullback, and Preston Thayman at tackle. On the line, senior Alex Bennett is also a star player.

Offense, we return, eight, nine guys on offense. We are going to be a pro style. We have a lot of weapons so they’re hungry to get either a scrimmage or game in.

Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach

On defense, Ferry returns a lot of guys who have been putting in the work.

Defense, we return nine out of eleven. They’re fast to the ball. We ramped it up a little bit this year so we have been seeing a lot of good things out of these kids. They have been reacting great

Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach

And head coach Chas Yoder says he is ready to make a statement this season.

I don’t want to say I’ve been too easy on them the past couple years but something wasn’t clicking. I feel like we were better than our record the past two years. We started off slow, so I had to change up a couple of things, and like I said, the kids have been reacting great.

Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach

Martins Ferry kicks off their season on Friday, August 28th at home against Shadyside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter