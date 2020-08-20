2020 High School Football Preview: Martins Ferry Purple Riders

The Martins Ferry Purple riders have a great team comradery this season.

It’s great. They are working together. They are starting to step up to assume some leadership positions and I cannot say enough good things about them Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach

At QB, the Riders have 6 foot 6 Logan Smith starting and Jack Weir as a solid backup hand.



Some other key players include seniors Noah Duck, Cole Stary at wide receiver, Chase Goth at running back.

Trevor Hanson at running back is someone to watch out for along with Evan Carpenter at fullback, and Preston Thayman at tackle. On the line, senior Alex Bennett is also a star player.

Offense, we return, eight, nine guys on offense. We are going to be a pro style. We have a lot of weapons so they’re hungry to get either a scrimmage or game in. Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach

On defense, Ferry returns a lot of guys who have been putting in the work.

Defense, we return nine out of eleven. They’re fast to the ball. We ramped it up a little bit this year so we have been seeing a lot of good things out of these kids. They have been reacting great Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach

And head coach Chas Yoder says he is ready to make a statement this season.

I don’t want to say I’ve been too easy on them the past couple years but something wasn’t clicking. I feel like we were better than our record the past two years. We started off slow, so I had to change up a couple of things, and like I said, the kids have been reacting great. Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach

Martins Ferry kicks off their season on Friday, August 28th at home against Shadyside.