The Martins Ferry Purple riders have a great team comradery this season.
It’s great. They are working together. They are starting to step up to assume some leadership positions and I cannot say enough good things about themChas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach
At QB, the Riders have 6 foot 6 Logan Smith starting and Jack Weir as a solid backup hand.
Some other key players include seniors Noah Duck, Cole Stary at wide receiver, Chase Goth at running back.
Trevor Hanson at running back is someone to watch out for along with Evan Carpenter at fullback, and Preston Thayman at tackle. On the line, senior Alex Bennett is also a star player.
Offense, we return, eight, nine guys on offense. We are going to be a pro style. We have a lot of weapons so they’re hungry to get either a scrimmage or game in.Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach
On defense, Ferry returns a lot of guys who have been putting in the work.
Defense, we return nine out of eleven. They’re fast to the ball. We ramped it up a little bit this year so we have been seeing a lot of good things out of these kids. They have been reacting greatChas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach
And head coach Chas Yoder says he is ready to make a statement this season.
I don’t want to say I’ve been too easy on them the past couple years but something wasn’t clicking. I feel like we were better than our record the past two years. We started off slow, so I had to change up a couple of things, and like I said, the kids have been reacting great.Chas Yoder- Martins Ferry Head Coach
Martins Ferry kicks off their season on Friday, August 28th at home against Shadyside.
- 2020 High School Football Preview: Martins Ferry Purple Riders
