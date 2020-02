MARTINS FERRY, OHIO- The Martins Ferry Lady Riders hosted Oak Glen on Monday. Oak Glen’s Alexa Andrews scored for the Bears, making the score 60-35 in favor of Ferry. She led the Oak Glen with 12 points. The Riders answered. Eve Agnew got he one handed layup.

Agnew finished things off at the line with two foul shots. Ferry won 65-39, advancing to the OVAC title game on Saturday.