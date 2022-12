MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — Officials with the Martins Ferry City School District have canceled extracurricular activities immediately and classes tomorrow due to a “written threat,” according to their Twitter feed and Athletic Director Greg Harkness.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Martins Ferry Schools campus will be closed on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. There will be no bus transportation to the JVS. pic.twitter.com/THE6m5Gre8 — MFHS (@MFHS_Riders) December 19, 2022



A letter signed by Superintendent Jim Fogle and posted to Twitter states that “we found a written threat to the health and safety of our students and staff. The threat is alleged to take place at school tomorrow, 12-20-22.”

Fogle writes that the Martins Ferry Police Department will sweep the buildings.

7News reached out to Fogle for more information.

Stay with 7News for updates to this developing story.