GUERNSEY COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–For the OHSAA East District softball semifinals, No. 10 Martins Ferry battled No. 2 John Glenn.

The Muskies bats were on fired.

Alivia Boothe crushed a home run over center field for a two-run homer in the first inning.

They scored four runs in the first two innings, securing a 4-0 lead.

John Glenn kept piling on the runs in the 5th inning, scoring five and run ruling the Purple Riders 10-0.

Syd Marshall pitched a no-hitter with 10 strike outs.