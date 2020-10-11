High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Purple Riders with the Playoff Win

Martins Ferry High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO. (WTRF) – The Purple riders came out hot and it did not stop there. In the first quarter, Logan Smith hands the ball off to Trever Hansen. Hansen powers his way up the middle and levels a Falcons defender for a Purple Riders touchdown!

Logan smith with the QB keeper as he finds open space and runs the ball into the end zone for another Purple riders Touchdown. Martins Ferry 14, Jefferson Area 0. Martins Ferry won their first playoff game of the season. Purple riders 36, Falcons 21

